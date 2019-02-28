Soldier Mountain Ski Area temporarily closes due to too much snow
Tags
Recommended for you
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
30°F
Cloudy
30°F / 22°F
4 PM
30°F
5 PM
29°F
6 PM
26°F
7 PM
25°F
8 PM
24°F
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Briefing
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
Most Popular
Articles
- Idaho football player passes away after battle with advanced kidney cancer
- School Closings: Thursday, February 28th, 2019
- Victim in Hayden bar shooting identified as the person who inspired movie 'Kid Cannabis'
- Spokane convicted killer, rapist may be released from prison early
- Spokane woman hospitalized after rollover crash near Moses Lake
- Nampa Police report Shasta Groene and two sons have been found safe
- Spokane family pleads for contest votes to win bike for special needs son
- UI football player Collin Sather diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer
- WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: Another 2-4" inches coming our way
- Amtrak Train stranded in Oregon snow storm
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2019 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.