Soldier Mountain Ski Area temporarily closes due to too much snow

Idaho's rural mountain towns have been hit hard by several feet of snow this month— so much snow, in fact, that one ski area was forced to close while workers try to dig out equipment and make the slopes safe for skiers.

The Soldier Mountain ski resort near the small town of Fairfield reported that it would be closed Thursday because of too much snow. The ski area could receive another foot of snow this week.

According to the mountain's Facebook page, progress is being made on digging the resort out, and as of Thursday afternoon, roads were clear there was access to the area, however, there is still more snow removal to do.

The ski area was hoping to be open Friday through Sunday.