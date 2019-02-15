Soldier's surprise homecoming in Kansas hospital goes viral

TOPEKA, Kans. - A soldier's homecoming in Kansas is going viral after he surprised his wife after she'd just had twin girls.
Cydney Cooper said she'd gone in to premature labor with the twins after having the flu and had had an emergency C-section a week before the video was taken.
She said she wasn't expecting her husband, Skyler home until later in the Spring.
"He is actually who I was texting during the video," Cydney said in a message.
The couple have two young boys and a dog, Lucy, who also got a big surprise when their dad came home.
Cydney said that the girls are healthy but will be staying in the NICU for a little longer. But happily Skyler is home for good.
As of Friday afternoon, the video of Cydney being surprised at the hospital had 24,000 shares and 1.5 million views.