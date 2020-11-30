Captain Luke Emerson was deployed for 10 months in Afghanistan, Friday he surprised his kids with a little help from Santa. 
 
Captain Emerson said he was hiding in the captain quarters on the boat during the North Pole Cruises Friday and could hear his kids talking while he was hiding.
 
But he waited for the perfect moment to surprise them, after Santa said that for Christmas, he was going to bring their dad home from Afghanistan.
 
Captain Emerson said that he has three kids, and two of them were able to be at the cruise. But, the youngest was surprised Monday at school. 
 
Captain Emerson said that he is thankful to be home, with his kids, and thankful for those long awaited hugs.
 
“Every so often I was able to FaceTime them but it doesn’t make up for being able to see them, and feel them, and kids grow so much in 10 months,” said Emerson. 
 
Emerson said he should be home for a year to two years, and will go back to his job at Kootenai Health working in trauma.
 
For now, he is going to be spending a lot of time with his kids.

