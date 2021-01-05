A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Schweitzer Mountain Resort, according to Friends of the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center (FIPAC).
According to FIPAC, the avalanche is very visible from the ski area. They said the skier left the ski area at a "ski area exit gate" at the north end of the ski area and hiked up Blue Mountain.
At 10 p.m., the skier triggered an avalanche on the east face of Blue Mountain. Witnesses reported seeing ski tracks in and ski tracks out of the slide. All reports said the skier was caught, but made it out unharmed.
The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center issued a special avalanche bulletin this morning. Right now, the concerns are primarily related to the recent snow. Avalanche conditions in the area may get worse before they get better.
An avalanche warning was issued Tuesday morning and will remain in place until Wednesday morning at 6 a.m.
