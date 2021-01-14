A SPD cold case, which was finally solved in March of 2020, will appear on On the Case with Paula Zahn on Sunday.

In 1985, 12-year-old Marsi Belecz was murdered and her body was dumped in a junkyard in East Central Spokane. Despite SPD contacting and interviewing 257 people and identifying 87 possible suspects, her killer was never found.

That is, until 2020. DNA technology helped police identify Clayton Giese, who was 22 at the time, as the killer. Giese died in a car accident in 1989.

KHQ's Hayley Gunthner covered the case as part of her Cold Case series. She was also interviewed as part of the Sunday's show.

When the case was solved Hayley spoke with Marsi's sisters who are trying to come with terms with the news they had waited to hear for decades.

"Why, I would have asked him why," she said. "What happened?"

Another sister of Marsi's, Donna Vanzant, told KHQ she has felt frozen on that awful day. The day she learned her little sister was viciously murdered.

Sunday's episode of On the Case with Paula Zahn focuses on how the case was solved and features interviews with the original detectives. It airs on the Investigation Discovery Channel on Sunday at 7:00pm locally. Check your TV guide to see if you get the channel, it can also be streamed online on discovery+.

A trailer for the episode can be viewed here.