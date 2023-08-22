EPHRATA, Wash. — Grant County Sherriff's Office has issued a precautionary boil advisory for the northeast and southeast sections of Ephrata.
This was issued due to a malfunctioning sensor in the city water monitoring system over the weekend. This left some residents with low and no water pressure.
The state has required the City of Ephrata to chlorinate the drinking water system for disinfection purposes several years ago. The northeast and southeast sections were flushed to expel any potential stagnant water.
They have provided a map showing who will need to boil water before drinking:
If you are affected by this please do not drink any water without boiling it first. Bring water to a boil for one minute and let it cool before using.
The City sent four water samples to a state-certified lab today and will send 16 additional samples to the lab tomorrow morning.
the City will notify those affected when they no longer need to boil the water. For more information, please contact City Hall at 509-754-4601.