SPOKANE, Wash. - As temperatures plummet to dangerous levels the city has taken action to help those in our community experiencing homelessness. On Sunday December 26, the city, Public Facilities District, and The Guardians Foundations opened a 24-hour emergency warming center at the Convention Center. The warming center will be open through Sunday, January 2 but could be open longer depending on the weather.
“Look at this everybody in here is in the same boat, we all got one thing in common no place to go and outside we’d freeze to death,” said Dennis, a man experiencing homelessness in Spokane.
According to a release sent out by the city, the center is spaced for 150 people but can be scaled, and in an update from city spokesperson Brian Coddington there were 193 people using the center at once overnight Monday into Tuesday. Coddington added that the number they see in the center fluctuates as people come and go.
The center offers not only a place to get warm but hot meals as well. It’s expected to cost $100,000and donations of non-perishable food, socks, hats, gloves, and hand warmers can be dropped off at the Cannon Street Shelter at 527 S Cannon St.
First responders with the Spokane Fire Department have also been patrolling the streets to make sure anyone experiencing homelessness knows there are options for them to avoid the dangerous cold.