SPOKANE COUNTY, WA - Spokane County commissioners are making good on some new requirements, outlined by the governor, that are designed to make local health boards fairer and more medically knowledgeable for the people they oversee.
The purpose of restructuring the Board of Health is to take the politics out of public health. But some local leaders are concerned that these newly announced changes could do the opposite.
The Spokane Regional Health District's Board of Health has been made up of three county commissioners, three Spokane city council members, two Spokane Valley city council members, one elected leader representing smaller cities, and three representatives from the community.
But back in May, Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill into law. That said local health boards need to start having an equal number of elected leaders and community representatives from the public health or health care fields.
"The purpose of this restructuring is to, to give equal voices to, to various stakeholder groups throughout the community," Jared Webley, the Spokane County Communications Manager said.
Webley said the commissioners felt the best way to keep the board efficient., was to cap it at 8 members' total.
And the four elected leaders the county commissioners chose to keep, were mostly themselves.
"Since Spokane County is responsible for the expenses of the Spokane Regional Health District. There will be three county commissioners on there. And then presently, the chair is Kevin Freeman from the city of Millwood and he will be staying on as well," he said.
Because they're the county commissioners, that also means Josh Kerns, Mary Kuney and Al French will also be choosing the four other people who will be joining the health board. But while they've given themselves most of the power, Webley said that's not a concern.
"I think the people that are on this health board, really do take the mission seriously, because at the end of the day, you know, this is a board that really cares about the health of our community. And I know that the commissioners are looking forward to serving alongside others in the community, who share the commitment to addressing health concerns we all face," he said.
One of the five elected leaders losing their seats on the board is Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs.
"We represent 40% of the county population, and somewhat have a different political perspective than the county commissioners who are elected by the entire county," he said. "So, I was disappointed that all of our representatives were removed, and also that we didn't have a conversation about it before it happened."
Beggs said his biggest concern is that these changes will go against the whole purpose of the restructuring.
"I think that if you look over the last year or so, there has been a diversity of opinion among board members. And I think that diversity of opinion is healthy for the board. And looking at how it's lined up. Now it looks like the opinions will be less diverse," he said. "The city of Spokane representatives were never close to a majority of the board. But having our voices on the platform made it a healthier board. And I think we'll the community will miss those voices."
Throughout the pandemic, especially early on, it was county commissioner French who had pushed to go against the recommendation of public health leaders, notably Dr. Bob Lutz, in the hopes of reopening the county early.
"My belief is that the health district has lost a lot of trust in the community, and we need to rebuild that trust," he said. "I predict in the next few years; we will figure that out. But it's going to be a challenging time in the near term."
The health board law in Washington state says local health boards need to be restructured by July of next year, but Spokane County says they want to finalize things in the next couple of months.
From here, the next step is for county commissioners to start taking applications for the 4 opening board seats. There are requirements for the applicants. You have to work in or as one of several different positions or fields. The applications aren't available yet, but if you keep an eye on the county commissioner's website, you'll find what you're looking for.