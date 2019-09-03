SPOKANE, Wash. - After a number of accusations have been raised against Spokane Valley Rep. Matt Shea, four corporate sponsors have announced they'll no longer be donating to him.
Shea's trouble, this year, started when leaked texts seemed to show he was plotting against his political opponents. Then, leaked emails showed he helped promote a Christian group that says they trained young men to fight in preparation of a holy war, specifically calling out Muslims.
In the midst of the accusations, the House of Representatives announced Shea was officially under investigation, with the findings due out by December.
Then, on Tuesday, September 3, four of Shea's previous donors announced they wouldn't back the candidate any longer.
One of those companies is Boeing, who sent KHQ the following statement:
"Diversity and Inclusion are core Boeing values. Boeing PAC contributed to Rep. Shea's 2018 re-election campaign prior to disturbing news reports of his activities. Boeing PAC has not donated to him since then and will not do so in the future."
Allstate issued a similar statement, which read:
"The contribution was made prior to these allegations and we have no plans to contribute to this campaign in the future."
KHQ is still waiting to hear from the other two companies.
Meanwhile, with the legislative session over for this year, Shea has been able to focus more on establishing a 51st state, called Liberty.
Tuesday afternoon, in a news release from "Liberty State Spokane County" Leader John Christina wrote:
"Representative Shea was the spark for the Liberty state movement and now support is growing across eastern Washington. Liberty state is about having a representative form of government as guaranteed in our U.S. Constitution, with fair taxation, leaner government and less business regulation. A place where no religion dominates and all people are free to worship or not worship as they please."
Some of that is up for debate, as the leaked emails that appear to be written by Matt Shea seem to point to Christianity as Liberty's only religion.
The Liberty Leaders will be holding a news conference Wednesday, September 4, in Moses Lake.