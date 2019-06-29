Certain dog food brands and canine heart disease may be linked said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
According to the FDA, they investigated more than 500 cases of dilated cardiomyopathy in dogs who eat a certain type of food.
DCM effects the dog’s heart and results in an enlarged muscle causing the dog to tire easily, cough, and have a hard time breathing.
The FDA identified 16 dog food brands that had the most reported cases of DCM. The top three are Acana, Zignature, and Taste of the Wild.