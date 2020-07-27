BOISE - The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is sharing information for Idaho residents who've received unsolicited packages of seeds from China.
There have been approximately 20 calls or emails reporting these kinds of packages to the ISDA and several other states have reported similar occurrences. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is also aware of the issue.
Idaho residents who've received unsolicited packages of seeds are asked to take several steps:
- Do not plant the seeds
- Do not open the seed packages
- Contact the Idaho office of USDA APHIS at (208)373-1600
- Retain the label and seed package
- Wait for further instruction from USDA about disposal and follow up
