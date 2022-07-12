High temperature in Spokane are expected to reach up into the mid-90s by Tuesday afternoon, with triple digit temperatures possible around Lewiston, the Camas Prairie and the Lower Columbia Basin. The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for those areas that will be in place from noon through 9PM. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks in the AC!
A system moving in could bring isolated thunderstorms overnight and into early Wednesday morning. There is not much moisture attached to these storms, so new fire starts are a possibility.
Winds will be breezy Wednesday for the Cascade gaps and Waterville Plateau and temperatures will cool slightly Wednesday and Thursday into the mid to upper 80's, before we heat right back up again for the weekend.