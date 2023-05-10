Leslie Lowe
Pop-up thunderstorms remain in the forecast through Thursday afternoon for the northern mountains of Washington and the Idaho Panhandle. 
High pressure moves in and will dominate our forecast for the next several days!  We are expecting potentially record-breaking temperatures as highs head into the mid to upper 80's and into the 90's for the Yakima Valley and Columbia Basin, making for a very warm Mother's day weekend! 
Warmer temperatures mean we'll likely see some pretty good snow melt off and concerns for flooding with rising rivers, streams and creeks.  In addition, water temperatures are still in the 45-55° range, so take extra precautions if you are heading out for some fun on the water.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!