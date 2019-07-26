The City of Spokane is advising customers north of Wellesley Ave and east of Market St. to avoid drinking tap water until the city is able to flush the system with clean water. The work is expected to take until later Friday afternoon.
An official says a commercial hydro-seed vehicle that used water from City fire hydrants seems to have allowed some contamination to back-flow into the city's system when filling with water Friday.
Water customers in the affected area can continue using water for washing, showers and irrigation. The tap water restriction doesn't affect any other areas of Spokane.
No illnesses have been reported, and the issue has been reported to the Washington State Department of Health.
“We are working to resolve this situation quickly. Safe and reliable drinking water is critical to good health, and responding to this concern is our highest priority today,” says Scott Simmons, the City’s Public Works Division Director.
The City will follow up with additional information once the situation has been resolved. Once notified, affected customers will be asked to run their water for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.
Further questions can be directed to the City at 3-1-1 or 755-CITY.