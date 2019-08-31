Some officers to wear 9/11 memorial badges starting Sunday

Starting on Sunday, September 1, some City of Spokane Police Officers will wear special badges to remember those lost on September 11, 2001.
According to the City of Spokane Police Department, the proceeds raised from the purchases of the badges by officers went to Behind the Badge Foundation.
According to the Behind the Badge Foundation Facebook page, they honor law enforcement officers who died or suffered injuries in the line of duty. They provide support to families, agencies and communities.