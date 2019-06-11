Update: "The past is not what it seems."
A new trailer has been released for the highly-anticipated sequel, "Frozen 2." The movie is set to hit theaters Nov. 22.
The past is not what it seems. The new trailer for #Frozen2 is here. pic.twitter.com/YZOYrPXSGA— Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) June 11, 2019
A new poster for the movie was also revealed Monday prior to the trailer's debut on "Good Morning America."
The brand-new trailer for #Frozen2 debuts tomorrow morning, exclusively on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/HCPfpg0Wty— Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) June 10, 2019
Previous coverage:
Cold still bothering you anyway, unlike Elsa? Perhaps the trailer for the much-anticipated Frozen sequel will warm up your spirits.
The trailer for “Frozen 2” was officially released by Walt Disney Studios Wednesday, and is set to hit theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.
While the details of the plot have not yet been released, IMDB’s synopsis says: “Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are going far in the forest to know the truth about an ancient mystery of their kingdom.”
The film stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and more.
The series’ original film “Frozen”, which was released in 2013, is one of the highest grossing movies of all time earning over $1.3 billion and the highest grossing animated film ever.