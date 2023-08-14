SPOKANE, Wash. - A ballot measure will face Spokane County voters in November, asking them whether or not they want to add a 0.2% sales tax to primarily fund a new jail.
On Monday, some officials from Spokane County and the City of Spokane held a press briefing to share why they think voters should pass the ballot measure after pushback from some members of the Spokane City Council and Spokane County Commission.
Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels was joined by Assistant Spokane Police Chief Justin Lundgren, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane County Commission Chair Mary Kuney, all voiced their support for a new corrections facility, calling the need "extremely urgent."
"In the last 20 years here in Spokane County, our criminal justice system has not been able to keep up with the demand our community has placed on it," Sheriff Nowels said.
Nowels says the overcrowded and outdated facilities at the Spokane County Jail and Geiger Correctional Facility in Airway Heights haven't been able to keep up with an increase in population and crime across the county.
"Measure One will allow us to build a facility that is both safe and humane, and also allow us to provide education and treatment options, and the capacity to get people the help that they need," Nowels said.
Despite the well-documented staffing shortages that law enforcement say are hindering their abilities at each facility, Sheriff Nowels insisted the new plan presented in Measure One–while increasing the number of beds and services offered–would only require marginal staffing increases, if any. He credited the new building's design that would allow for more centralized surveillance compared to the existing jail.
City and county leaders say the proposal isn't just about building a new jail.
Sixty-percent of the projected $1.7 billion in tax revenue over 30 years will go to the county, with the other 40% allocated to various cities in the county proportionate to their population.
The new "Law and Justice Center" is projected to cost $600 to $700 million and to take five years to build.
That leaves around $1 billion of tax revenue left over, money that proponents say must be used for criminal justice, public safety and behavioral health purposes.
"It has the ability for investments in things like courtrooms, judges and court staff, prosecutors and public defenders, domestic violence programs and therapeutic courts," Commissioner Kuney said.
"This is an opportunity for the city to fund more police officers," said Mayor Woodward. "The city has a shortage of police officers, and they need help."
Specific details are still scarce on how the rest of the funds will be allocated though, this is the key reason why City Council Member Zack Zappone and Council President Lori Kinnear wrote a letter asking for the ballot measure to be delayed, to allow more time to nail down those specifics with other leaders around the region.
"Everyone I've talked to agrees that we need new facilities, we need a better community justice program that works for everyone, but this is not a proposal that is ready for that," Zappone said on Monday. "We want this to pass, we want a new building, we just want this done the right way so voters know what they're purchasing before paying, and not writing a $1 billion blank check."
Commissioner Kuney says conversations on how other funds will be distributed will remain ongoing, adding that she thinks the measure needs to be on the ballot in November no matter what.
"Until we know that this measure is going to pass, we have time to figure those things out," Kuney said. "If the measure doesn't pass, then we need to go back to the drawing board, and we'll look at it again in the future, because this is an urgent need and we'll continue down this path."