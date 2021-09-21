While there is not an all-encompassing national database showing first responder vaccination rates, many local departments across the country show rates lower than general public vaccine rates. In Spokane, some police officers have shared that they are against the vaccine.
Newly released body camera footage from December shows Spokane Police Department officers giving their candid thoughts about the vaccine.
“I won’t get the vaccine, I will get fired before I get the vaccine,” said one officer.
The body camera footage was obtained by activist Kim Schmidt and put on YouTube.
The 10 minute video shows a small group of SPD officers questioning the safety of the vaccine, despite their concerns being debunked by science. A spokeswoman for SPD said in a statement that the rates among officers isn’t tracked.
“Chief Meidl respectfully declines to comment on his vaccination status as vaccinations are a personal medical matter. He believes because it’s such a contentious issue, it is not productive to hold a public discussion about who is vaccinated and who isn’t. As far as the percentage of SPD officers who are vaccinated, we do not track such. SPD follows the state mandates around mask wearing and also adheres to guidelines for employees who are exposed to or contract COVID.”
This is not to say that all SPD officers or first responders are against taking the vaccine. SPD added that regardless of officers' vaccination status, they will still show up for you.
Meanwhile, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich is urging everyone to get the vaccine after he nearly lost his daughter to COVID.
“She came down with COVID last November and we received a phone call: Dad I’m in the hospital, I’m in really bad shape they are actually thinking about putting me on a ventilator" said Knezovich. "That was a very long night, and for people out there that maybe don’t understand that you haven’t lived through that, that’s why I would recommend if you can get the vaccine.”
Sheriff Knezovich added that he got vaccinated in March, as soon as he could, and now is asking the community to make the decision to get vaccinated as well.