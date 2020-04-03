We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds today. If you want to go for a walk or run do it sooner rather than later. By late afternoon models are indicating pop up showers could move in. For the mountains today we will look for one to four inches of accumulation according to the National Weather Service. Our biggest player today will be the winds. We are expecting breezy conditions with sustained winds around 15-20mph and gusts around 30mph. Those winds will peak this afternoon and should therefore be noticeably calmer tonight. Temperatures head from the mid 40's to the upper 20's tonight.
After clearing out overnight patchy freezing fog will be possible to begin Saturday morning. Conditions should be dry so take advantage! We will look to peak in the upper 40's to low 50's with partly sunny skies in place. During the day we will see increasing cloud coverage to cloudy skies by night. Late Saturday night there is a chance for rain and/or snow to arrive. On the bright side we head to the 60's next week with drier conditions expected.
