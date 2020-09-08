Due to the wind storm damage, services from the Washington State Department of Health are currently unavailable.
According to DOH, this includes their website and phones.
Resources that are still available include:
- Info at coronavirus.wa.gov
- Info about COVID-19, call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211
- For support, call Washington Listens at 1-833-681-0211. The support line offers a live person to listen and support you during this stressful time
