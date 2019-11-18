"Somebody could have been killed" Spokane mother find bullet hole in son's playroom

It's one of the best parts of living here in the inland northwest, being so close to nature. But as one Spokane family learned, it can be dangerous as well.
"Somebody could have been killed," Nicole Floyd said.
Last weekend Nicole Floyd was cleaning up her kids playroom after a party when noticed something, a hole window in the downstairs window of family's south Spokane home.
"Of course we naturally thought it was the kids," Floyd said.
But taking a closer look she realized it was much worse.
"It was actually a bullet that went through both panes of glass," Floyd said.
The bullet went traveled across the playroom, through a painting hung on the wall and into another room.
"My ten year old son said mom that's at the height of my head, that could have killed me," she said. "That's not something you want your kid to say ever."
Reporting it to the sheriff's office, deputies told Nicole the bullet likely came from a hunting rifle, which was fired from up to a mile away.
"This is a parents worst nightmare. You think you're in a safe place, your kids are in a safe place and all of a sudden there's a bullet hole in your home," Floyd said.
Nicole says the shot caused between two and three thousand dollars in damage but it's the loss of her family's sense of security she's more concerned about.
"To shoot that carelessly without really thinking about the consequences is so beyond irresponsible, there's just no words," Floyd said.
Her message for hunters, think twice before firing. "Please, please just be careful."
The Spokane County sheriff's office tells me the person who fired, even if its an accident, can still be liable for any damage or injury they cause.
Right now the shooting is under investigation.
