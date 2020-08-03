We will see a slight cool down into the upper 80's behind a fast moving cold front today. Winds remain breezy especially through central Washington, with gust 20-25 mph.
We quickly warm back up into the 90's by mid-week before a stronger system moves in Thursday. We could see some very scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the biggest concern with Thursday's system is the wind and the potential for rapid fire spread.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 70's Friday, before heading back up into the mid 80's for the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.