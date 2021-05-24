Showers linger through the first half of the day, with gusty winds 25-35 mph continuing through the afternoon. Daytime highs will hover in the upper 60's into Tuesday, with more scattered rain on the way tomorrow.
A quiet break in our active unsettled weather pattern arrives Wednesday, with daytime highs that will head into the low to mid 70's before our next round of rain and winds push in late Thursday into Friday.
So far, so good for Memorial Day weekend, as skies clear and temperatures jump into the upper 70's and 80's by Sunday.