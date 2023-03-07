Something for everyone with this next round of unsettled weather!
 
A pair of atmospheric rivers are set to deliver a little bit of this and a little bit of that through the end of the week and weekend. 
Models are starting to come into better agreement and now bringing the first round of messy weather in overnight Wednesday into Thursday.  Timing and temperatures will be the biggest player for both Thursday and Friday mornings, with the threat of accumulating snow for area roadways. The earlier the system arrives the more likely the chance that we will see snow, with the transition to a rain/snow mix or rain showers.  
 
We will remain unsettled into next week, with chances for rain both Monday and Tuesday with temperatures warming back into the upper 40's and 50's to kick off the week and overnight lows in the upper 20's and 30's. 
 

