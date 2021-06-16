SPOKANE, Wash. -- In an email to the City of Spokane's Administrator, Cupid Alexander, who resigned Tuesday as the city's Director of the Neighborhood, Housing and Human Services, says he was mistreated due to his race. Alexander sent the email early Wednesday morning to Johnnie Perkins, who took over as City Administrator when Wes Crago resigned. In his email to Perkins, Alexander says he's "unsure why I'm being treated like this- I assume it's race- but I request fairness is done."
Alexander's email goes on to describe several examples of Perkins acting inappropriately toward him. "From commenting about my appearance (you said your 'son' said I looked athletic and asked if I played sports- which had nothing to do with our conversation; and was stereotyping me in every possible way imaginable), to scolding me in front of others with "I always say no" in order to intimidate me from simply explaining what I knew to be true- in regards to housing. As I mentioned before your words and actions seem targeted- and I would like to get to the bottom of this."
Alexander also lists six issues he had with a meeting he and Perkins took part in, including feeling forced out before his resignation date and feeling as though his news about finding a new job was mis-stated by city staff. When KHQ spoke to Alexander Tuesday night, he told us that while city officials announced he'd accepted a new job, that was not the case. In his email to Perkins on Wednesday, Alexander wrote, "My departure was mis-stated ( I never indicated to you all a job status- you all tried to save face or cause a ripple effect, either way it wasn't your information to share), and I can only imagine intentionally to do damage to the only black staffer and leader as a director."
Alexander ends his email by saying, "For a city that focuses on its processes, methodology, a focus on potential equitable outcomes, centered on fairness and justice- I can say without a shadow of a doubt that this has been intentionally unethical, unequitable, worst practices and a direct mis-treatment that I can attribute from YOUR treatment of me Johnnie, to my race."
KHQ also reached out to Spokane City Councilwoman Karen Stratton, who was CC'd on the email Cupid Alexander sent to Johnnie Perkins. "I'm very disappointed by some of the information that I'm seeing," Stratton told us. She says it appears that "something somewhere went very, very wrong, and I am anxious to get to the bottom of it."
As for the allegations of racial prejudice from Alexander, Stratton says, "if there is something with race that I can point to and look at, I'm going to be [upset]. I cannot believe we are back to that."
The City of Spokane released a statement in response to Cupid's allegations saying:
"Mr. Alexander remains employed by the City in paid status with full benefits through July 30, the date he requested as his final day. Human Resources is communicating with him on further details.
The allegations Mr. Alexander made in the email are very serious. Racism has no place in the organization, community, or country. Questions have been asked during his time with the City to gain greater clarity and understanding about work and resource needs related to the division’s responsibilities for neighborhoods, customer service, housing, and homelessness. Race has not been a subject of those conversations.
Connection and comparison to the recent departures of two other employees within Community, Housing, and Human Services, a department within the Neighborhoods, Housing, and Human Services division, are not compatible. The situations are unique to the individuals and it is unfair to draw parallels between them.
A transition plan to continue advancing all NHHS work, including next steps announced in the homelessness plan, will be finalized once meetings with staff are completed to gain their perspectives on the division’s needs moving forward. Recruitment has already begun to find a CHHS department director and finalists have been identified for the senior manager position in CHHS."