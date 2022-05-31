'Sometimes, social media, you redeem yourself': WSDOT reuniting boy and stuffed dinosaur

SNOQUALMIE PASS - Over the holiday weekend, somebody messaged the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) saying they found a stuffed dinosaur on the side of I-90 eastbound near Snoqualmie Pass.
So, WSDOT took to Twitter in hopes of reuniting the dinosaur with its rightful, loving owner.
AAAAAAHHHHHH!!!!!!! We may have found the family!!!!!!!!! Working on getting the reunion set up!!!!! Stay tuned! https://t.co/rIlekkimeM— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) May 31, 2022
Within a few hours, the owner was found and a reunion was being set up.
"Sometimes, social media, you redeem yourself," WSDOT tweeted. "Kameron's mom reached out on Facebook that he lost his dino over the weekend as they crossed I-90 & has been heartbroken. A reunion is being worked on ASAP so stay tuned! Here they are before they were separated!"