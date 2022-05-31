'Sometimes, social media, you redeem yourself': WSDOT reuniting boy and stuffed dinosaur

SNOQUALMIE PASS - Over the holiday weekend, somebody messaged the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) saying they found a stuffed dinosaur on the side of I-90 eastbound near Snoqualmie Pass.

So, WSDOT took to Twitter in hopes of reuniting the dinosaur with its rightful, loving owner. 

Within a few hours, the owner was found and a reunion was being set up.

"Sometimes, social media, you redeem yourself," WSDOT tweeted. "Kameron's mom reached out on Facebook that he lost his dino over the weekend as they crossed I-90 & has been heartbroken. A reunion is being worked on ASAP so stay tuned! Here they are before they were separated!"

KHQ Local News Senior Producer

