Son of missing Newport man provides DNA sample for comparison of found human remains

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. -- Deputies continue to investigate after human remains were found by forestry workers earlier this month near Metaline. The remains were sent to the King County Medical Examiner's Office for DNA and dental records analysis in order to attempt to identify the remains.
Pend Oreille County Deputies responded to the area near milepost 6 on Boundary Rd. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, and confirmed there was skeletal human remains along with personal property.
A positive identification of the remains could come as early as the end of this week, or next. KHQ has learned deputies have collected a DNA sample from the son of a Newport man named Marty Lang who has been missing since July of 2017. The sample will be sent to the King County Medical Examiner's Office for comparison.
Marty Lang's son Thomas says the not knowing what happened to his father has been torture.
"I just want an answer," Thomas said.
Thomas says he met up with investigators early last week to provide the DNA sample. He says he understood why they weren't able to give him many details.
"I know they can't share much information on an ongoing investigation like this," he said. "They asked me specific questions like what size of shoes did my dad wear and what kind. What type of pants did he wear."
Thomas and his father were close, and he provided as much information as he could to the detectives. He says detectives also asked if Marty had any surgeries requiring screws. He told them he had.
Marty Lang vanished in July of 2017 after wrapping up a shift at work and running some errands. Shortly before he returned to his place just off of Scotia Road, he also picked up the two dogs he shared with a girlfriend. Everyone who knew Marty said those dogs were like children to him. He adored them. The dogs were found fending for themselves when loved ones began looking for Marty after he wasn't returning calls. That's when they feared the worst.
The case has long troubled the community. The scene could only be described as eerie. Marty Lang's car was parked outside of his home, but his water bottle and lunchbox were set down right outside the driver's side door. Family members believe whatever happened to Marty that day, happened very suddenly.
Thomas says his family is hopeful after many months filled with agony, they are one step closer to simply knowing.
"Either way, (if the remains) are my dad's or not, I want a definitive answer," he said. "I just hope someone's family gets answers out of this, whether it's us or someone else, we deserve the answers."
The Lang family continues to urge anyone out there with information on Marty Lang's case to do the right thing.
"If you know something, please say something," he said. "You can call in anonymously. There's no reason at this point to keep it in. We deserve closure of some sort. My family, me, my children all of us, we deserve closure. Please."
If you know anything that could help with the Lang case or any missing person's case in this area, please call the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office at 509-447-1980.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.