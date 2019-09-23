FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A woman's son has been arrested and her husband is still on the run after she was killed at her Franklin County home earlier this year.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Estela Torres Rodriquez was allegedly killed on March 28, 2019. Both her husband, Tiburcio Larlos Rodriquez and her son, Clemente Rodriquez Torres, have been identified as suspects in her death.
It's believed that both men fled the United States and entered Mexico shortly after the murder occurred. Clemente was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol Officials on Thursday, September 19, while trying to enter the U.S. at the San-Ysidro border crossing. He was handed over to law enforcement officials in California and is being detained in the Sand Diego County Jail.
The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office will begin the extradition process to bring him back to face charges.
Tiburcio remains on the run and is wanted for murder. It's believed that he is in Mexico. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Steve Warren at (509)545-4324.
Estela's remains have still not been recovered and the investigation remains active and ongoing. The public is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff's Office with any information concerning the investigation.