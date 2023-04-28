CHENEY, Wash. - A student died in an accident at Cheney High School Thursday afternoon.
According to superintendent Ben Ferney, sophomore Brayden Bahme was in his physical education class during fourth period when he was severely injured in an accident. He was transported to hospital, where he died due to his injuries.
In a message to Cheney families, Ferney said, "While it is important to allow all the opportunity to experience grief, it is also important to maintain as normal a routine as possible regarding school activities."
Support from counselors via the counseling center is available to students and staff in need of support.
"There may be a variety of reactions to the unforeseen loss of Brayden and reactions to loss do not have a timeline," Ferney said.
Brayden's family has asked for the space to grieve in private. They did share a photo of Brayden with his new baby niece. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family pay for burial arrangements. Any remaining funds will be used to a create youth fishing program in honor of Brayden "fish pockets" Bahme.