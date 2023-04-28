Weather Alert

...RISING RIVERS AND COLD WATER THIS WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK... This weekend will be very warm with air temperatures typical of early summer than late April or early May. The warm temperatures will melt snow in the mountains with rivers on the rise through this weekend and next week. Even though air temperatures will be warm, water temperatures will remain very cold. Cold water temperatures and strong currents will pose a risk of hypothermia and drowning. Warm temperatures will continue through much of next week with an extended period of rises on rivers and small streams. Rainfall from showers and thunderstorms will exacerbate the higher flows with many of our rivers nearing or exceeding bankfull by the middle of next week. Some rivers may see flooding with the St. Joe River and Coeur d'Alene River seeing a the highest chances with a 30% to 50% chance for seeing flooding impacts. There is a 20% chance of thunderstorms over the region each day Monday through Thursday. There is uncertainty with how widespread thunderstorms will be each day, but any thunderstorms that develop will be slow moving with the potential of producing heavy downpours and isolated large hail. Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding or debris flows particularly in areas of steep terrain or near burn scars.