SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County officials have announced that both the north side and south side aquatic centers will not open this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spokane County Parks, Recreation and Golf Director, Doug Chase, stated, “While this is certainly not an ideal situation as we enter the summer months, we have made this difficult decision based on the fact that our top priority is the safety of our employees and guests. We will continue to monitor the situation and work diligently to make sure our aquatic facilities are safe, fun, and well-maintained places for our community to recreate for many years to come. We hope the community will understand why we made this difficult decision and consider joining us in 2021.”
As for the City of Spokane, according to their website, recreation programs scheduled to occur on or before June 30 will either be cancelled or postponed. They plan to re-assess summer programs on June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.