SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County Raceway Operator, Craig Smith, has requested to end his agreement with the County, which will close the Spokane County Raceway for the 2021 season.
In his request to the County, Smith said the COVID-19 requirements for Motorized racing prevent large scale spectator events and other events from committing to the 2021 season.
According to a news release sent by the county, Phase 2 guidelines limit motorized races to a maximum of 200 people at competitions, including spectators.
The main grandstands can easily accommodate upward of 8,000+ spectators.
In the coming days, Spokane County Commissioners will take steps to grant Mr. Smith’s request to end the agreement early.
