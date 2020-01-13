Washington State University may have found a new head football coach following the departure of Mike Leach.
According to FOX Sports, reporter Bruce Feldman, Nick Rolovich may be taking the position.
BREAKING Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich is expected to become the new head coach at #WAZZU, per sources.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2020
Rolovich has coached at Hawaii since 2008 as an assistant, eventually working his way to offensive coordinator in 2010. He took over as head coach in 2016 and has been at the helm of the Rainbow Warriors for four seasons.
Last year, he led the team to a 10 and 5 record, their first double-digit win season in nearly a decade. They also made the Mountain West Championship game for the first time in program history. To end the year, the Rainbow Warriors beat BYU in the Hawaii bowl.
Mike Leach left WSU after the 2019 season to take the head coaching position at Mississippi State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.