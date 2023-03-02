Lisa Brown to make announcement about “future plans.”

SPOKANE, WASH- Lisa Brown will make an announcement about her future plans at The Woman’s Club of Spokane at 11AM.

Sources have confirmed with KHQ that she will announce she's running to be Mayor of Spokane. 

She told the Spokesman-Review in an interview last year, before stepping down as director of the Washington State Director of Commerce,  that she was considering a run. 

“I have considered that, and I haven’t made a decision about it,” Brown said in a December interview. “And it’s not an easy decision, because this work here at Commerce is really important.”

Last July Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced she is running for re-election. 

