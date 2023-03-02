SPOKANE, WASH- Lisa Brown will make an announcement about her future plans at The Woman’s Club of Spokane at 11AM.
Sources have confirmed with KHQ that she will announce she's running to be Mayor of Spokane.
She told the Spokesman-Review in an interview last year, before stepping down as director of the Washington State Director of Commerce, that she was considering a run.
“I have considered that, and I haven’t made a decision about it,” Brown said in a December interview. “And it’s not an easy decision, because this work here at Commerce is really important.”
RIGHT NOW: We are learning that Lisa Brown will make an announcement today in Spokane at 11 a.m. the information available to us is that she will make an “announcement about future plans.” @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/yiRHaZp5WS— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) March 2, 2023
Last July Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward announced she is running for re-election.