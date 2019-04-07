Officials from a national park in South Africa say a suspected rhino poacher was killed by an elephant last week before being "devoured" by lions.
The Washington Post reports that Glenn Phillips, managing executive or Kruger National Park, said, "Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that."
Four other alleged poachers who had entered the park at the same time survived and were arrested. They will remain in custody until Friday, April 12 and will appear in court "in due course."
Authorities have launched an investigation into the suspected poacher's death and accomplices.