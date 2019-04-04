South African Elephant scheduled to be executed gets reprieve

A male elephant in South Africa who was slated to be executed won a reprieve Wednesday.
The Humane Society International has been fighting the elephant's kill order for two years.
The elephant named "Riff-Raff" was to be killed because local villagers thought he was a nuisance.
He trampled over newly-built fences to get to land that had been his territory for over 10 years.
Two years ago he was moved to another preserve 40 miles away, but he returned to his old stomping grounds in no time.
After that he was deemed a "nuisance" and villagers applied to have him executed.
Permission to move him a second time by the Humane Society International was even turned down at first.
Last week he was moved to a new preserve 250 miles away.
The Wildlife Director for the Humane Society International said the elephant's problem symbolizes the growing conflict between humans and wild animals.
More and more people are encroaching on long-time animal habitats.
In this elephant's case, villagers built a fence on his home range that separated him from his water source and land he had used for 13 years.
According to an elephant study group, 50 kill orders were issued for so-called problem elephants in South Africa from 2016 to 2017.
This elephant could still be killed even though he has been moved to another preserve.