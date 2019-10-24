LUGOFF, SC - A South Carolina sheriff's office is reminding people of the dangers of distracted driving after one of their own was hit by an SUV while directing traffic.
Chelsea Cockrell was working the crosswalk at Lugoff Elementary School when a driver plowed into her, tossing the Kershaw County deputy.
Cockrell had the blue lights activated on her patrol car and she was wearing a bright yellow reflective jacket when she was hit.
A video of the incident shows the driver did not slow down before hitting the deputy. He later admitted to police that he was looking at his phone instead of the road.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy is going to be OK.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. So far, no charges have been announced.
