HORRY COUNTY, S.C. - A homeowner in South Carolina is honoring first responders who died during the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.
Signs displaying the names and faces of all 403 first responders line Adam Oleszkowicz's front yard and were originally used during a 5-K race held each year to raise money for the Stephan Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Oleszkowicz said he had the idea to then display the signs on 9-11 almost two years ago.
"It's a way to live by what people say all the time, never forget," Oleszkowicz said. "I just hope people walk up and down the street and they're able to see, you know, the firefighters, the police officers, the EMTs and the paramedics that went to work and sacrificed so much that morning."
Oleszkowicz works as a Myrtle Beach firefighter and said he chose that profession after the events on 9-11.