A South Carolina newspaper continues to be apologetic in the aftermath of publishing a controversial headline connecting the Hilinski's Hope foundation to the football team's loss, but officials at the University of South Carolina don't believe the newspaper's apology is enough.
Following a loss at Missouri, the State Newspaper in SC published a story with the headline "Hilinski Hope Sinks," in reference to quarterback Kyle Hilinski's performance.
The Hilinski's Hope Foundation was started by the family after losing former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski to suicide back in January of 2018. The foundation aims to raise awareness for mental illnesses and erase the stigma associated with them.
The State has issued multiple apologies and statements following the unfortunate headline, the latest directed to readers:
"We are deeply sorry that a headline in The State’s print edition yesterday inadvertently referenced Hilinski’s Hope, a foundation that works to remove the stigma of mental health among student athletes. We apologize to the Hilinski family for any pain this has caused them.
We also apologize to supporters of the foundation, to Gamecock fans and to readers and subscribers to The State.
We have been in touch with the Hilinski family to share our apology and will work with them to explore ways that we can support the important work of their foundation.
We are dedicated to the mission of strong independent local journalism that strengthens communities. This error does not reflect our aim and we will strive to ensure we do better moving forward."
Leaders at UofSC however wanted more from The State than just an apology, asking the paper to be an advocate for mental illnesses in a statement:
“Hilinski’s Hope means so much to the Hilinski family, their friends, Gamecock Nation, college football fans across the country and those who have been affected by someone suffering from mental illness. We were appalled to see this morning’s headline in The State newspaper that seemed cavalier about the seriousness of the mental health issue. It demonstrated a level of unprofessional and irresponsible journalism, and we find it unacceptable that the major daily newspaper in the hometown of our University would use such a headline in their game story. We don’t believe their apology is enough. We urge The State to be a leader in advocating and destigmatizing mental illness by making a very public effort to help fund and provide educational awareness to this very real problem.”
The statement was on behalf of UofSC president Bob Caslen, Athletics Director Ray Tanner and head football coach Will Muschamp.
The Hilinski's Hope Foundation also chimed in on the incident on Twitter, saying "In difficult times we look to this quote, we HOPE it helps you too. 'Tragedy should be used as a source of strength. No matter what sort of difficulties, how painful our experience is, if we lose our hope that is the real disaster'"
