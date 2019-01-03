Weather Alert

...SNOW AND LOCALIZED FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT AND THURSDAY... .A PACIFIC STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO THE CASCADES, THE NORTHEAST WASHINGTON MOUNTAINS, AND THE IDAHO PANHANDLE MOUNTAINS TODAY. HEAVY SNOW WILL BE LIMITED TO THE HIGHER MOUNTAINS. IN ADDITION AREAS OF FREEZING RAIN WILL BE POSSIBLE FOR THE CASCADE VALLEYS AND THE NORTHEAST MOUNTAIN VALLEYS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&