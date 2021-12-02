SPOKANE, Wash. - At around 1 p.m. today, Spokane Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on S. Regal St. at the Regal Ridge Apartments.
Companies arrived within five minutes of dispatch. Immediately, they found smoke coming from a first-floor unit of a three-story apartment building. They quickly entered the unit and extinguished the fire while looking for potentially trapped residents.
The apartment's occupants were alerted by the alarm and evacuated before firefighters arrived.
A total of 30 firefighters worked to contain and extinguish the flames and successfully prevented any significant fire damage beyond the area of origin. It was determined the cause of the fire was clothes dryer.
Unfortunately, the fire did displace a family with three adults, a newborn baby, and numerous pets. The Red Cross is aiding the occupants.
The owner of the complex has said that while no official fundraiser is currently set up, they are accepting donations for the family at the front desk. Either monetary or physical items to help with what was lost are appreciated.