SPOKANE, Wash. - Tucked away off of 13th and Grand, Lindaman's has become a part of this community over the last three decades.
"It's really been a wonderful time of my life," Owner Merrilee Lindaman said.
Lindaman started the small bistro with her brother back in 1984 to give people a place on the South Hill to get together and have a drink and a bite to eat.
"The first five years were tough," Lindaman said, but she stuck with it and her loyal customers and employees stuck with her.
Some have worked for her for more than 25 years, like Kati Carl who calls herself a regular.
"I made crepes when I worked here," Carl said. "I think its because of Merrilee because shes a personality and shes been consistent with the product she puts out."
Serving four generation of customers, Lindaman said it's become much more than just a restaurant. That's why the sign that went up earlier this week was such a shock.
"I'm gonna really miss it. I dont know where im gonna go."
At the end of the month, Merrilee will close her beloved restaurant for the final time.
"What do you have planned next? November first? Probably Sleep," Lindaman said.
"I'm thrilled for Merrilee, shes worked so hard all these years and she deserves to have a new chapter."
Over 575 homemade recipes and countless friends later, Lindaman hopes this ending leads to another beginning.
"It's just been an adventure and I want somebody else to do their dream here."
