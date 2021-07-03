UPDATE: JUNE 3 AT 10:38 A.M.
Fish and Wildlife said they were able to trap and release the bear without incident.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The south hill neighborhood of Spokane is currently hosting an unlikely guest, and it's quite the tree climber.
That's right, there's a bear in our neck of the woods, but Fish and Wildlife (FW) doesn't think he or she is a threat to anyone.
The young black bear was spotted by a south hill homeowner hanging out at the top of a tree, keeping out of the heat.
The bear was too high up to be safely tranquilized, so FW set a trap at the base. The bear avoided the trap and moved a to a new tree a few blocks away.
FW is closely monitoring the bear's movements. It appears to be moving in the direction of wildlands so they are letting it do its thing.
FW said they haven't had any reports of pets missing or any type of aggressive behavior from the bear. They think it's just hot and confused and ask anyone who sees it to leave it be.
The exact location of the tree-dweller has not been disclosed to avoid drawing a crowd and stressing the bear out further.