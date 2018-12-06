SPOKANE, Wash. - Liquidation sales will be beginning at the South Hill Shopko in Spokane as well as the Bonners Ferry location.
According to an article by the Milwaukee Journal, the South Hill and Bonner's Ferry locations are two of 49 Shopko stores that will be closing nation-wide by the end of February.
A Shopko representative from the South Hill location confirmed that their store will be closing and that liquidation sales will begin Friday.
There is no word yet on what the current employees of the store will be doing next.
Here is the full list of locations according to the Milwaukee Journal:
- Leadville, CO
- Buena Vista, CO
- Bonners Ferry, ID
- Dwight, IL
- Webster City, IA
- Cherokee, IA
- Eldora, IA
- Anthony, KS
- Russell, KS
- Phillipsburg, KS
- Clay Center, KS
- Lyons, KS
- Larned, KS
- Brandenburg, KY
- Mahnomen, MN
- Paynesville, MN
- Albany, MO
- Plentywood, MT
- Lincoln, NE
- Ord, NE
- Kimball, NE
- Lovington, NM
- Oakes, ND
- Stanley, ND
- Lisbon, ND
- Mayville, ND
- Fairview, OK
- Redfield, SD
- Wagner, SD
- Webster, SD
- Dell Rapids, SD
- Presidio, TX
- Delta, UT
- Nephi UT
- Blanding, UT
- Beaver, UT
- Spokane, WA
- Mauston, WI
- Greybull, WY