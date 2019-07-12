Hugo's On The Hill, a South Hill bowling alley, has closed.
"Hugo's on the Hill is now permanently closed. Thank you for your patronage!" A sign inside the window of the business reads along with information for Vandervert Developments.
An online listing says the business is for sale for $125,000.
The bowling alley's website and social media pages currently make no mention or indication of it permanently being closed. The Google listing for Hugo's On The Hill does list is as permanently closed.
A month ago, Hugo's Facebook page said it would be closed on June 12 to address a problem.
The business was located in the Lincoln Heights Shopping Center and had various forms of entertainment including 16 vintage bowling lanes, full bar, dining room, casino, banquet area, game room and an arcade.
KHQ's Joe McHale is looking more into this story today.
South Hill bowling alley, Hugo’s, has closed. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/828kGX3xoX— KHQ Joe McHale (@JoeMcHale) July 12, 2019