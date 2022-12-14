Chick-fil-A opening

SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has denied proposal plans to build a Chick-fil-A location on the South Hill at the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue. 

"The plans they submitted did not comply with code requirements," a city spokesperson said on Dec. 14. "They had until yesterday to resubmit and we did not receive anything."

In August, the news broke about the South Hill Grill being demolished in October to make room reportedly for a new Chick-fil-A. The South Hill Grill remains open at its original location, but will be relocating soon. There's been a lot of conversation about whether or not the location would be feasible for a drive-thru.

"Multiple people have had pre-developments on this site and it has proven difficult to make a drive-through use work while meeting the design standards," a city spokesperson told our partners at The Spokesman-Review in July. 

Chick-fil-A opened its first location in Spokane County in December 2020. The North Spokane restaurant is one of more than 2,700 locations the company operates.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

