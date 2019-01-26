Multiple people are mourning the loss of a man killed trying to cross as street on the South Hill on Friday.
"No strangers. He knew no strangers. He was an icon of the South Hill," Rick Chase said.
The victim has yet to be officially identified, which will be released by the medical examiner, according to the Spokane County Sheriffs Office.
However, Chase, family friends, and coworkers identify the victim as Andrew Vathis, a well-known man who worked at the Albertsons on 57th and Regal for the past 26 years.
Chase said he's known Andrew for several decades.
"He would refer to himself as special needs, but he never looked at himself (that way). There was nothing he couldn't do," Chase said.
Chase said he found out about Andrew, shortly after he was struck.
"I got a call that, "Andrew got hit by a car and I need to get a hold of his mother," he said.
A man was killed trying to cross 57th late Friday, according to investigators. Andrew took the same route regularly, according to Chase and others.
"He thought that'd be safer. He'd just walk across into the driveway into his apartment," Chase recalled.
Others close to Andrew want him to be remembered for his consistent, constant joy.
"I wish I could've been more like him" Kari Conner said.
Conner sponsored Andrew's Hoopfest team, The Coneheads. She recalled how Andrew took his positive spirit into gameplay.
"He would go around and hug all his opponents, tell them what a good shot they had. It was just so much fun. It was the essence of what Hoopfest was all about," Conner said.
"Andrew, you will be missed. You don't realize how much someone means to you until you're gone... I just don't know what we'll do without him," she said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Andrew's mother with funeral expenses. Click here to help.