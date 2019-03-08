South hill dog returned to owner after 43 days missing

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you live on the South Hill in Spokane, you've probably noticed not one, but more than a hundred bright green signs about a lost dog. This week, after 43 days of searching, Cookie's owner is happy to announce her dog is home, but what a journey it took to get there.
"Never give up, never give up," Judy Campbell, Cookie's owner, said.
Posting the lost dog signs was only the beginning. On January 22nd, Judy Campbell took her very skittish dog to the vet, but Cookie had other plans. She jumped out of her owner's arms, and bolted.
"She ran towards Trader Joes, Thornton Murphy Park, and disappeared," Campbell said.
Cookie is a pug and cattle-dog mix, but is especially quick for her small size.
"You can't chase them, you can't call them, you have to set up a special way of getting them," Campbell said.
Campbell said that for 43 days, she was without her dog, searching through rain and snow. For 43 days, Cookie braved the elements.
"When dogs are lost, they have a fight or flight mode," Campbell said.
Campbell says members of the community would call, saying they saw her dog, but nobody could catch her. That's when Campbell got creative. She hid food inside a kennel, waiting, and watching for Cookie. Finally, Tuesday, Cookies adventure came to an end, when she was captured.
But one mystery still remains, how did this dog survive on her own for so long?
"I would look at her, and I would say 'if only you could talk,'" Campbell said.
Campbell said Cookie is looking skinny, but looks even happier to be home.