SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire was dispatched to a brush fire at 6412 S. Helena Street around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Spokane County Fire Department, crews were busy protecting five homes as the fire crept up the hillside. They determined that no homes caught fire.
The fire has been reduced to a quarter-acre and is contained.
Fire crews are in the "mop-up" phase and are rotating firefighters in and out of the area due to the heat.
They expect to be on the scene for the next few hours.
Spokane fire advised everyone to be careful and to take care of small hazards at home as fire season is here.
"Give us a fighting chance," they said.