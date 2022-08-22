SPOKANE, Wash. - The South Hill Grill; for many years it has been a staple on the south side of Spokane.
“Just a very beautiful, hard to replace kind of place,” Customer Nikki Hessner said.
A restaurant that will be missed by the new customers, and the old.
“I’ve been married for almost 22 years so it’s been a long time,” Customer DaveFerrell said. “When they first opened, we came here and checked it out, we like to visit local restaurants.”
Hessner lives near the family-owned and local restaurant, while Ferrell travels down from far up north. The two are saddened, disappointed, and surprised to hear the news that the South Hill Grill will be demolished this October, with a Chick-Fil-A taking over the property. They do not want to see it go, especially to a huge national chain restaurant.
In a recent Facebook post, the business announced to their loyal customers that this fall, their building will be demolished. Allegedly, this decision was not made by the owners of the business, but rather their property manager, who was not available for comment.
“There’s already so many fast-food restaurants in this area, I can see at least five right where I’m standing,” Hessner said.
On the corner of Regal and 29th Avenue, you can see a lot of chain businesses. Yet, places that have been around for years like the South Hill Grill are loved by many.
“The business has been here for years, and as I pass by on a daily basis, I find the parking lot full,” Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council Vice Chair Marilyn Lloyd said.
Lloyd has lived on the south hill of Spokane with her husband since the 1960s; she said her team worries about the impact a new chain business will have on the already bustling area.
“Right here on 29th, we have a particularly hazardous intersection,” Lloyd said.
An intersection where cars are constantly rushing by, an intersection that will soon be much busier.
“This corner in particular more dangerous,” Lloyd said.
The neighborhood council’s main priority is the safety of the community. And the traffic that Chick-Fil-A brings, especially within the first few months of opening, might create more traffic and safety hazards.
“We think of ourself as a pedestrian friendly neighborhood and we want to keep it that way,” Lloyd said.
While there is some concern, there is also a lot of love for the popular restaurant. Some people have written comments like: “I’m so excited,” and “Best. News. Ever!”
However, over at the South Hill Grill, the newcomers and the regulars want to make sure that their favorite restaurant in Spokane stays standing.
“It’s very disappointing that somewhere with such charm is going to be replaced with a big corporate entity,” Hessner said. “There’s something for everyone here.”