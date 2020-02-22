Several South Hill groups are collecting stuffed animals to carry on Andrew Vathis' legacy.
On Saturday, Spokane County Fire District Eight crews teamed up with South Hill Starbucks employees to put on the stuffed animal donation drive at the 57th and Regal Starbucks location. Vathis has been gone for just over a year, but his friends say his memory and amazing smile live on.
Starbucks store manager Emily Mercer knew Vathis for about three years, and said he made a big impact on her life.
"My favorite thing about Andrew was that he was just friends with every single person. He didn't know a stranger," Mercer said. "He was just such a light in the store every day."
Vathis loved to share that light with others. That's why he would bring stuffed animals to Fire District Eight.
Lieutenant Paramedic Jason Smock said Vathis wanted every kid affected by a fire to have something to hug on one of the worst days of their lives.
"In our industry, we don't always find people at their best day," Smock said. "When the little kids are involved, there are family members involved and small children, it's a comfort tool we can use by handing it out to them."
Last year, hundreds of stuffed animals were collected for children during the donation drive. Organizers hope to honor Vathis' memory by continuing it for years to come.
"He would love it," Mercer said. "He would love seeing all the people, seeing all the kids coming to check out the trucks, walking up getting their stickers, he would have a blast."
New, clean stuffed animals can be donated at the Starbucks at 57th and Regal. At the end of the year, Spokane County Fire District Eight will donate any left over stuffed animals to places like the Ronald McDonald House in Vathis' name.
